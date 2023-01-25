Genshin Impact Alhaitham and Xiao banners fail to excite players

The current Genshin Impact Alhaitham and Xiao character banners aren’t enticing players to pull very much, according to the sales numbers after the first week of the anime game‘s version 3.4 update. Alhaitham appeared to be a highly-anticipated character coming into version 3.4, but the next Genshin Impact banners may have players saving up their hard-earned money and Primogems to roll the dice for the ever-popular Hu Tao and Yelan.

Hu Tao and Yelan are coming in the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.4, and they both often sit at the top of Genshin Impact tier lists. If you’re making decisions based purely on usefulness and strength, these two are far more useful than Alhaitham and Xiao.

The weapons for Hu Tao and Yelan’s banners are also better overall, even though Xiao’s Primordial Jade-Winged Spear is a top-tier choice. Hu Tao’s Staff of Homa and Yelan’s Aqua Simulacra are great for several characters, including themselves.

The new Dendro support, Yaoyao, is also available on the current banners, but she can be obtained for free if you participate in the 3.4 Lantern Rite event – there’s no reason to pull for her unless you want constellations. All this to say there are several reasons why Alhaitham and Xiao’s first-week sales look low in the image below.

This chart comes from GenshinLab — a site that compiles sales data from the Chinese App Store to get an idea of the spending numbers for a large section of the game’s player base.

As you can see, Alhaitham and Xiao don’t come anywhere near the top of the chart, pulling in about USD $9,749,413 / GBP £7,898,096. For reference, Nahida and Yoimiya sit at the top and made about USD $24,239,310 / GBP £19,652,020 during the same length of time.

Those of you who are currently saving up will have to wait two more weeks for the second half of version 3.4 to go live. In the meantime, be sure to take advantage of Genshin Impact events and new Genshin Impact codes to improve your wish chances.