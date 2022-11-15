Genshin Impact leak lists all characters involved in major 3.3 event

A recent Genshin Impact leak has listed all of the characters who will appear during an upcoming major Genshin Impact event in the anime game‘s version 3.3 update. It seems that HoYoverse is introducing an event called Akitsu Kimodameshi next month and it’ll take place in Inazuma, which means that plenty of notable characters from the island nation will be showing up.

The list of names is a long one, so this leads us to believe that Akitsu Kimodameshi will be a flagship event close in scale to events like the recent Of Ballads and Brews. Of Ballads and Brews gathered every notable Mondstadt character for a celebration and this new event looks to do something similar for Inazuma.

The nature of the Akitsu Kimodameshi event is currently unknown, but it’s unlikely that it’ll be as joyful as the Mondstadt event story-wise, given the previous conflicts in Inazuma.

With that said, here’s the full list of characters who will apparently be appearing:

There are a few notable omissions like Kokomi and Sara, but this is still a huge gathering nonetheless, especially since Inazuma is relatively split politically and socially. The nation hasn’t had an event on this scale since the Irodori Festival in version 2.6, which took place back in March.

The leaked list comes from known Genshin leaker, Naevis. The information comes from the closed beta that’s currently underway for Genshin Impact version 3.3.

Version 3.3 goes live in less than a month, and it’ll bring the Genius Invokation TCG, new Anemo characters Scaramouche and Faruzan, and a Raiden Shogun rerun to complete the string of Archon character banners that started back in version 3.0.