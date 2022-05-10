Genshin Impact Yelan team – the best team composition

Want to know the best Yelan team in Genshin Impact? Yelan is a new Genshin Impact character joining the anime game, possibly in the Genshin Impact 2.7 update, and is a five star Hydro bow user. Once you’ve collected Yelan’s ascension materials, you should be ready to fight against the strongest opponents the open-world game has to offer.

In order to maximise your damage output using this new five star character, you need to assemble the best Genshin Impact Yelan team. Fortunately, Hydro characters are easy to pair up with thanks to their Genshin Impact elemental reactions which can be triggered effortlessly.

Since Yelan hasn’t been released yet and everything we know so far is a result of the most recent beta, some of this could be subject to change. If the leaks end up coming to the full game though, Yelan has the potential to earn a high spot on our Genshin Impact tier list. Make sure you’re up to speed on Yelan’s abilities, and let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the best Yelan team composition.

The best Yelan team is:

Yelan

Raiden Shogun

Bennett

Kazuha

There are a few potential team compositions to pick from, given what we know of Yelan so far. One thing that’s consistent across all of the compositions we’ve seen so far is the role Yelan takes in the squad. While she is technically a DPS character, Yelan’s most useful abilities don’t require her to be on the field all the time, so when building a team make sure you keep in mind that her utility is best when she’s not active.

Yelan’s elemental burst ability – Depth-Clarion Dice – creates floating spectral dice that will remain on the field and attack no matter which character is being used, dealing hydro damage at the same time as a character’s normal attack. This is great for the main DPS, as provided you have the right element combination you can trigger instant elemental reactions for extra damage.

This particular build uses Raiden Shogun in the primary DPS slot, with Kazuha holding down the sub-DPS role. Next up, we have Bennett who provides the party with healing, a powerful attack bonus, and the Pyro element using his powerful elemental burst.

Combining Hydro, Pyro, Electro, and Anemo means you have plenty of elemental reactions you can trigger, such as Vaporise (Hydro/Pyro), Electro-Charge (Electro/Hydro), and Swirl (Anemo + various). While Yelan’s Clarion Dice means you’re likely going to be triggering the Hydro-based reactions the most, you might get to trigger a cheeky Overload (Electro/Pyro) if you time Raiden’s and Bennett’s contributions properly.

The best thing is that this team can be good in both crowd control and single-entity combat situations, which makes it quite versatile. This composition comes by way of Genshin Youtuber Tuan96, who’s created a great video exploring multiple different team compositions that could be used for Yelan:

Another strong composition can involve Hu Tao (Pyro) in the primary DPS slot, and either Kazuha again or perhaps someone like Sucrose as a sub-DPS. Zhongli brings his formidable geo shield abilities for survivability, although the one thing to bear in mind with this team is that there’s no dedicated healer.

Yelan team – the best free-to-play composition

The best free-to-play Yelan team is:

Yelan

Beidou

Bennett

Fischl

For free-to-play players who have been around a long time, by now you should hopefully have Beidou, Fischl, and Bennett, who have all been given away for free multiple times since Genshin Impact’s launch. Like our premium composition above, Bennett is here to provide healing support, with Beidou in the primary DPS slot due to her being able to apply Electro in a similar fashion as Raiden Shogun.

Her elemental skill also adds a shield, which combined with Bennett’s healing means this team will have high survivability, buying you the time you need to defeat your enemies. Lastly, we have Fischl in a support role to utilise her energy recharge abilities to keep the party stocked up with power, contributing her own elemental skill and burst abilities where needed (although they don’t do a lot of damage).

This free-to-play friendly Yelan team makes great use of the Electro-Charge elemental reaction, perfect for taking on large groups of enemies. Bennett’s Pyro element doesn’t really come into play here, although you could try and time a quick Vaporise reaction if you wanted to.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Yelan team composition. It’s highly likely Yelan will drop alongside the next patch, but since update 2.7 has been delayed we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see which team composition ends up being the strongest. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact codes guide so you can save up those free primogems for Yelan.