Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials explained

If you’re fretting about inventory space, you haven’t solved enough Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials. These mini-challenges appear after you save Nora Treadwell in Lower Hogsfield from some nefarious Ashwinders who are giving her a hard time. After all, they are looking for you, so it only makes sense to help.

It turns out that Nora is a historian and archaeologist specialising in Merlin’s work. She was exploring the highlands to find what she calls ‘The Trials of Merlin’. They’re essentially puzzles designed to test what students at Hogwarts have learned in class, giving more inventory space for completing these open-world game tasks. There are a whopping 95 Merlin Trials to find, so grab your Hogwarts Legacy map and let’s crack on finding all of them.

How to get Mallowsweet to activate Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials

You need to use a sprig of Mallowsweet leaves for each Hogwarts Legacy Merlin trial you encounter. Luckily, this is a relatively painless plant to come by, providing you start growing it as soon as you can cultivate plants, either after your first Herbology class or by creating a small potting plant in your Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement. You can buy the Mallowsweet seed from The Magic Neep, and it’ll take ten minutes to grow five Mallowsweet leaves after you pot the plant.

How to solve Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials

These collectables only appear in the highlands, so you won’t need to wander Hogwarts’ halls or the town of Hogsmeade to locate them. Hold off on properly tackling each of the Hogwarts Legacy Merlin trials until you learn all of the Hogwarts Legacy spells and, at the very least, have a broom.

They will appear on the map as you get close to them, including while riding on a broomstick. Once you activate them, the pillars nearby will activate and you will need to figure out which spell is best suited for the job. Some require just the use of your basic spell, while others require advanced magic you learn in lessons or missions. It’s better to have every spell in the game before tackling these so you can just breeze through everything Merlin has to offer. Once you solve a challenge, the leaf marker will disappear from the map.

Completing the Merlin trials will give you a point towards completing the Merlin trials exploration Hogwarts Legacy challenges, with each milestone rewarding you with additional inventory storage.

Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials locations

Finally, we’ll break down all the Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials for each region. There are none in Hogwarts or Hogsmeade, so focus your attention on the highland areas and look for the leaf symbol in the mini-map.

North Ford Bog – 4

Forbidden Forest – 3

Hogsmeade Valley – 5

North Hogwarts Region – 5

South Hogwarts Region – 15

Hogwarts Valley – 16

Feldcroft Region – 16

South Sea Bog – 2

Poidsear Coast – 10

Marunweem Lake – 4

Manor Cape – 5

Cragcroftshire – 5

Clagmar Coast – 5

And that’s everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials. If you still need an extra hand, you can always unlock some of the Hogwarts Legacy talents to improve your spell’s potency. It may just be enough to complete the more complex incantations to cast. There are plenty of other collectibles in the RPG game, from Daedalian keys to Demiguise statues and much more. If you’ve already finished the story and don’t fancy collecting things, you can always check out our best PC games list for your next adventure.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.