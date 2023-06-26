Every Diablo 4 title and how to unlock

Where can you find every Diablo 4 title? In short, they’re a way to express yourself through your accomplishments. The game has several hundred titles to unlock, split into prefix or suffix categories. You’ll need to complete many challenges to unlock them, though, but once you do, you’ll get the chance to brag about your achievements.
We have the full list of every Diablo 4 title so you can find the one you want to show off that you’ve slain some Diablo 4 World Bosses, or just looking for some key titles, such as ‘The’ or the name of whichever of the Diablo 4 classes you chose. This list of Diablo 4 titles is alphabetized for your convenience and comes with the methods you can unlock in the RPG game.
How to unlock every Diablo 4 title
Here is every Diablo 4 title in the game so far and how to get them:
Diablo 4 title prefixes
- Accomplished – reach level 50 with every class in Hardcore mode
- Agile – complete a dungeon within two minutes
- Alarming – complete a Tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon
- Amber – equip a rare or higher quality item in every slot
- Anguished – kill Andariel in Hardcore mode
- Anointed – reach level 50 as a Necromancer
- Anxious – complete a tier 5 Nightmare Dungeon
- Apex – complete an Ancestral Nightmare dungeon while in a party
- Apprentice – upgrade a piece of armor or complete a Whisper
- Ardent – collect 250 Gallowvine and 75 of all other common and uncommon herbs
- Aromatic – craft every type of incense (ten)
- Ashen – slay 5,000 vampires
- Avid – kill one of each wildlife (passive animals)
- Barreling – conquer a Stronghold in each region (five)
- Belligerent – kill 45 monsters within eight seconds
- Bellowing – use your Shouts 500 times
- Bewitching – complete a Whisper of each type
- Bejeweled – receive each type of cache from the Tree of Whispers
- Bitter – complete a Silent Offering for the Tree of Whispers
- Bloodsoaked – slay 10,000 vampires
- Bloody – kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds
- Blue – equip a magic or higher quality item in every slot
- Bold – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes in Hardcore mode
- Bossy – defeat a World Boss while in a party
- Brash – reach level 25 in Hardcore mode
- Brave – slay 1,000 knights
- Brittle – kill 150 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes
- Brutal – kill an elite enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds
- Bubbly – craft an elixir at the Alchemist
- Cackling – slay 10,000 Fallen
- Callous – slay 10,000 bandits
- Carrion – consume 30 corpses in 30 seconds
- Charnel – kill The Butcher in Hardcore mode
- Chilling – complete a tier 50 Nightmare Dungeon
- Clever – add a gem socket to an item
- Cold-Blooded – complete a tier 20 Nightmare Dungeon
- Committed – complete 25 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers
- Complete – kill every World Boss in Hardcore mode (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death)
- Consummate – craft every type of elixir (11)
- Covetous – pick up 1,500 gold within 30 seconds
- Crimson – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide zones in Hardcore mode
- Crushing – kill a World Boss
- Crystalline – extract an Aspect Crystal from a Legendary item
- Cunning – kill 100 enemies marked with Inner Sight
- Cutting – collect 250 Rawhide and 100 Superior Leather
- Dark – slay 5,000 cultists
- Daunting – complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon
- Dauntless – reach level 50 in Hardcore mode
- Dazzling – kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in five seconds
- Deadly – get a PvP kill while in a party
- Dedicated – complete 100 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers
- Devoted – slay 1,000 cultists
- Diligent – collect 500 Iron Ore and 175 Silver Ore
- Dire – get five kills with each minion type in a single dungeon (Warrior, Mage, Golem)
- Dirty – slay 1,000 bandits
- Distilled – complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any elixir
- Distracted – get 200 kills with your Conjurations
- Dogged – slay 1,000 werewolves
- Drowned – slay 10,000 Drowned
- Drunken – fully upgrade your healing potion
- Dry – collect all legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes
- Elemental – kill 250 frozen enemies with fire damage and 250 frozen enemies with lightning damage
- Embattled – complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode
- Enlightened – complete all passive trees
- Equestrian – unlock access to mounts
- Equipped – acquire mount armor and a trophy to unlock new customizations for your mount
- Essential – imprint an item at the Occultist with an Aspect from the Codex of Power
- Eventful – complete a world event while in a party
- Exalted – fully upgrade a Paragon glyph
- Faithful – slay 5,000 demons
- Fallen – complete the Fallen Temple
- Fanged – slay 10,000 snakes
- Ferocious – gather 100 of each monster part
- Fleet – kill 30 monsters within five seconds
- Foolish – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas
- Formless – complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage
- Foul – slay 1,000 Goatmen
- Fractured – collect all legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks
- Fragrant – craft an incense at the Alchemist
- Frightening – complete a tier 40 Nightmare Dungeon
- Frightful – complete a tier 10 Nightmare Dungeon
- Frost – freeze 500 enemies
- Furious – spend 130 Fury in five seconds
- Giant – complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore mode
- Gilded – equip a legendary or higher quality item in every slot
- Glen – collect all legendary Aspects in Scosglen
- Grave – slay 1,000 skeletons
- Grim – slay 5,000 skeletons
- Hallowed – complete the Cathedral of Light
- Hasty – kill 15 monsters within three seconds
- Hellish – pick up 1,000 Cinders in Helltide areas
- Hermetic – equip a skill in every enchantment slot
- Holy – kill ten different extremely rare monsters in the open world
- Honored – reach level 50 as a Barbarian
- Horned – slay 10,000 Goatmen
- Horrifying – complete a tier 75 Nightmare Dungeon
- Howling – kill 500 enemies with tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid
- Hungry – slay 1,000 cannibals
- Imbued – kill ten enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds (Cold, Poison, and Shadow)
- Insatiable – slay 10,000 cannibals
- Intense – complete a Legion event while in a party
- Iron – upgrade a weapon
- Journeyed – visit each region of Sanctuary
- Laughing – slay 10,000 skeletons
- Legendary – gather all legendary crafting materials
- Lethal – complete a world event with mastery
- Lilith’s – kill the most challenging Echo of Lilith
- Liminal – complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any incense
- Little – slay 1,000 Fallen
- Local – complete 300 world events with mastery
- Lonely – slay 1,000 ghosts
- Lucky – claim an Altar of Lilith
- Mad – slay 5,000 bandits
- Malicious – get five PvP kills in Hardcore mode
- Marsh – collect all legendary Aspects in Hawezar
- Merciless – kill all extremely rare monsters in the open world
- Meticulous – kill an enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds
- Mighty – use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue
- Murderous – get one PvP kill in Hardcore mode
- Murmuring – collect 100,000 Obols
- Natural – pickup 100 Druidic Spirit offerings
- Necromancer – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Necromancer
- Necrotic – slay 10,000 zombies
- Nefarious – kill 300 enemies with your traps
- Nightmare – complete a tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon
- Nocturnal – slay 1,000 vampires
- Novice – upgrade a piece of Jewelry
- Overwhelming – kill 150 stunned enemies with Overpowered attacks
- Pained – kill Duriel in Hardcore mode
- Pale – complete the To Walk a Dark Path questline in Hawezar (four quests)
- Pallid – get 150 kills with each minion type (Warrior, Mage, Golem)
- Paragon – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Barbarian/Druid/Necromancer/Sorcerer/Rogue
- Peerless – unlock 100 Paragon nodes
- Potential – upgrade your healing potion at the Alchemist
- Prepared – collect every common, uncommon, and rare crafting material
- Profane – slay 10,000 cultists
- Pyro – kill 200 enemies with fire damage in a single dungeon
- Quick – kill three elite monsters within 30 seconds
- Rabid – kill 200 enemies infected with rabies while in Werewolf form
- Ravenous – slay 5,000 cannibals
- Rampaging – kill 250 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form
- Rending – use Death Blow 20 times with ten seconds
- Renaissance – reach level 100 with every class
- Resourceful – salvage a common, magic, rare, and legendary item
- Righteous – slay 5,000 knights
- Risen – slay 1,000 zombies
- Rotten – kill 400 enemies with Corpse Explosion
- Ruinous – destroy 50 objects within 60 seconds
- Rusted – slay 1,000 Drowned
- Sacred – reach level 50 as a Druid
- Sanguine – pick up ten Blood Orbs in 20 seconds
- Salty – slay 5,000 Drowned
- Sanctified – slay 10,000 demons
- Scarred – conquer all Strongholds (15)
- Seasoned – conquer a Stronghold
- Serial – get 25 PvP kills
- Sharp – get one PvP kill
- Shambling – slay 5,000 zombies
- Shattered – maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds
- Shifty – transform 150 ties without going back to human form
- Sightless – reach level 50 as a Rogue
- Silken – slay 5,000 spiders
- Silver – slay 10,000 werewolves
- Slinking – slay 1,000 snakes
- Stamping – slay 1,000 spiders
- Steadfast – slay 1,000 demons
- Steely – kill 300 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks
- Stone – kill 20 enemies with Critical Strike in ten seconds
- Sweaty – get ten PvP kills in Hardcore mode
- Succubus – kill Lilith in Hardcore mode
- Tempered – reach level 100 in Hardcore mode
- Terrifying – complete a Sacred Nightmare dungeon while in a party
- Tidal – pick up 500 Cinders in Helltide areas
- Timeless – complete 100 world events with mastery
- Titan – kill every World Boss (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death)
- The – complete quests for the Bear Tribe in Fractured Peaks (four quests)
- Thorough – gather an Angelbreath and a Fiend Rose
- Transcended – reach level 50 as a Sorcerer
- Traveled – complete a Legion event in each region (five)
- Treasure – claim all Altars of Lilith
- Tormented – complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode
- Tortured – slay 10,000 ghosts
- Twisted – kill 150 enemies with your Enchantments
- Unbroken – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas while in a party
- Unfettered – go Berserk 200 times
- Unflagging – get 100 PvP kills
- Unholy – kill an extremely rare monster in the open world
- Unseen – kill 100 enemies with attacks from Stealth
- Upstart – complete a Legion Event
- Vain – kill Astaroth in Hardcore mode
- Vengeful – slay 5,000 ghosts
- Venomous – slay 10,000 spiders
- Vicious – slay 5,000 werewolves
- Victorious – slay 10,000 Knights
- Vile – slay 5,000 Goatmen
- Vitreous – defeat Lilith while in a party
- Voltaic – kill 200 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm
- Voracious – kill 20 enemies with each element in 30 seconds
- Whispering – complete a Whisper while in a party
- Wicked – slay 5,000 Fallen
- Wily – claim all Altars of Lilith in one region
- Winding – slay 5,000 snakes
- Withering – kill 20 enemies with shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer
- Worldly – kill a World Boss in Hardcore mode
Diablo 4 title suffixes
- Abomination – slay 10,000 Goatmen
- Acolyte – slay 1,000 cultists
- Adventurer – equip a magic or higher quality item in every slot
- Alchemist – upgrade your healing potion at the Alchemist
- Apothecary – fully upgrade your healing potion
- Apprentice – complete a tier 20 Nightmare Dungeon
- Aristocrat – slay 5,000 vampires
- Armorer – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas while in a party or upgrade a piece of armor
- Armoury – kill an enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds
- Aspirant – complete 25 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers
- Assailant – kill Andariel in Hardcore mode
- Assassin – kill 100 enemies marked with Inner Sight
- Band – defeat Lilith while in a party
- Bandit – slay 1,000 bandits
- Bane – slay 10,000 werewolves
- Barbarian – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Barbarian
- Baron – pick up 1,000 Cinders in Helltide areas
- Bear – complete quests for the Bear Tribe in Fractured Peaks (four quests)
- Beast – kill 250 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form
- Believer – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes in Hardcore mode
- Blackguard – slay 10,000 bandits
- Blessing – extract an Aspect Crystal from a legendary item
- Boots – slay 1,000 spiders
- Bounty – receive each type of cache from the Tree of Whispers
- Braggart – reach level 25 in Hardcore mode
- Breaker – slay 1,000 skeletons
- Brewer – craft an elixir at the Alchemist
- Brewmaster – craft every type of elixir (11)
- Brigadier – defeat a World Boss while in a party
- Brigand – slay 5,000 bandits
- Brute – slay 1,000 cannibals
- Butcher – slay 10,000 cannibals
- Casualty – entered Kyovashad during the open beta or early access
- Catastrophe – kill 250 frozen enemies with fire damage and 250 frozen enemies with lightning damage
- Challenger – kill a World Boss in Hardcore mode
- Champion – reach level 100 in Hardcore mode
- Changeling – transform 150 ties without going back to human form
- Charmer – slay 1,000 snakes
- Chef – kill The Butcher in Hardcore mode
- Chieftain – reach level 50 as a Barbarian
- Chorus – complete a Whisper while in a party
- Commander – slay 10,000 knights
- Claw – slay 5,000 werewolves
- Cleaver – use Death Blow 20 times with ten seconds
- Cohort – reach level 50 with every class in Hardcore mode
- Collector – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas
- Combatant – kill 15 monsters within three seconds
- Commoner – claim an Altar of Lilith
- Comrade– complete an Ancestral Nightmare dungeon while in a party
- Connoisseur– pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide zones in Hardcore mode
- Conductor – kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in five seconds
- Conjurer – get 200 kills with your Conjurations
- Conquerer – kill every World Boss in Hardcore mode (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death)
- Coordinator – complete a World Event while in a party
- Curse – kill 20 enemies with Shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer
- Creature – slay 1,000 vampires
- Culprit – get a PvP kill while in a party
- Cutthroat – get 100 PvP kills
- Dancer – kill an elite enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds
- Deadeye – kill 300 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks
- Deathspeaker – reach level 50 as a Necromancer
- Delver – complete a dungeon within two minutes
- Desert – collect all legendary Aspects in Kehjistan
- Destroyer – kill 200 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm
- Desolation – kill 150 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes
- Devil – slay 5,000 Fallen
- Devotee– complete 100 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers
- Drifter – conquer a Stronghold
- Dominance – kill a World Boss
- Doom – kill the most challenging Echo of Lilith
- Dread – slay 5,000 zombies
- Dredger – collect all legendary Aspects in Kehjistan
- Druid – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Druid
- Dungeoneer – collect all legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes
- Eater – consume 30 corpses in 30 seconds
- Echo – slay 1,000 ghosts
- Elder – reach level 50 as a Druid
- Enchanter – equip a skill in every enchantment slot
- Executioner – kill 150 stunned enemies with overpowered attacks
- Exemplar – unlock 100 Paragon nodes
- Exorcist – slay 5,000 demons
- Explorer – complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode
- Fear – slay 1,000 zombies
- Fiend – slay 10,000 Fallen
- Firestarter – kill 20 enemies with each element in 30 seconds
- Florist – gather an Angelbreath and a Fiend Rose
- Foe – kill 30 monsters within five seconds
- Fool – complete a Legion event
- Fortune-Hunter – complete a Tier 40 Nightmare Dungeon
- Fugitive – complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage
- Gambler – collect 100,000 Obols
- Ghost – slay 5,000 ghosts
- Glutton – slay 5,000 cannibals
- Goat – slay 1,000 Goatmen
- Grandmaster – complete a tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon
- Guardian – reach level 100 with every class
- Harbinger – complete the To Walk a Dark Path questline in Hawezar (four quests)
- Harvester – collect every common, uncommon, and rare crafting material
- Herbalist – collect 250 Gallowvine and 75 of all other common and uncommon herbs
- Heretic – slay 10,000 cultists
- Hero – reach level 50 in Hardcore mode
- Hoarder – claim all Altars of Lilith
- Horadrim – slay 10,000 demons
- Horror – slay 10,000 zombies
- Hound – kill 200 enemies infected with rabies while in Werewolf form
- Hunter – kill one of each wildlife (passive animals)
- Iconoclast – complete the Cathedral of Light
- Immortal – slay 10,000 vampires
- Imp – slay 1,000 Fallen
- Initiate – complete a Tier 5 Nightmare Dungeon
- Jeweler – upgrade a piece of Jewelry
- Jockey – acquire mount armor and a trophy to unlock new customizations for your mount
- Killer – kill three elite monsters within 30 seconds
- Kindred – visit each region of Sanctuary
- Knight – slay 5,000 knights
- Legend – complete 300 world events with mastery
- Legion – get 150 kills with each minion type (Warrior, Mage, Golem)
- Lord – get five kills with each minion type in a single dungeon (Warrior, Mage, Golem)
- Lout – complete a world event with mastery
- Maestro – kill 100 enemies with attacks from Stealth
- Maniac – kill 200 enemies with fire damage in a single dungeon
- Marauder – collect all legendary Aspects in Hawezar
- Mariner – slay 5,000 Drowned
- Master – complete a Tier 75 Nightmare Dungeon or reach level 50 as a Sorcerer
- Menace – collect all legendary Aspects in Scosglen
- Mercy – complete a Silent Offering for the Tree of Whispers
- Mess – kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds
- Miner– collect 500 iron ore and 175 silver ore
- Murderer – get ten PvP kills in Hardcore mode
- Mystery – use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue or complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any elixir
- Nemesis – slay 10,000 spiders
- Nightmare – kill an extremely rare monster in the open world
- Onslaught – kill 400 enemies with Corpse Explosion
- Opportunist – unlock access to mounts
- Paragon – fully upgrade a Paragon glyph
- Perfumer – craft an incense at the Alchemist
- Phantom – complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode
- Pirate – slay 10,000 Drowned
- Power – imprint an item at the Occultist with an Aspect from the Codex of Power
- Predator – get 25 PvP kills
- Protector – kill Duriel in Hardcore mode
- Pursuer – kill all extremely rare monsters in the open world
- Rage – go Berserk 200 times
- Ransacker – collect all legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks
- Rapture – maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds
- Rat – get one PvP kill in Hardcore mode
- Ravager – kill 45 monsters within eight seconds
- Reaper – complete a Whisper of each type
- Rogue – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Rogue
- Ruin – spend 130 Fury in five seconds
- Sacrifice – complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore mode
- Sage – craft every type of incense (ten)
- Salvager – salvage a Common, Magic, Rare, and Legendary item
- Scavenger – gather all Legendary crafting materials
- Scourge – slay 10,000 snakes
- Scout – complete a tier ten Nightmare Dungeon
- Seeker – claim all Altars of Lilith in one region
- Scoundrel – kill ten enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds (Cold, Poison, and Shadow)
- Shaman – slay 5,000 Goatmen
- Shepherd – complete a Legion event in each region (five)
- Shield– conquer all Strongholds (15)
- Sinner – complete the Fallen Temple
- Skinner – collect 250 Rawhide and 100 Superior Leather
- Skull – slay 10,000 skeletons
- Slayer – slay 1,000 demons
- Smith – upgrade a weapon
- Sorcerer – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Sorcerer
- Sovereign – equip a legendary or higher quality item in every slot
- Specter – reach level 50 as a Rogue
- Spellbinder – kill 150 enemies with your enchantments
- Spider – slay 5,000 spiders
- Spirit – complete all passive trees
- Squire – slay 1,000 knights
- Stalker – slay 1,000 werewolves
- Stranger – complete a tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon
- Striker – slay 5,000 snakes
- Sunderer – kill 20 enemies with Critical Strike in ten seconds
- Supplanter – kill Lilith in Hardcore mode
- Surveyor – conquer a Stronghold in each region (five)
- Team – complete a Sacred Nightmare dungeon while in a party
- Tempest – kill 500 enemies with tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid
- Terror – kill ten different extremely rare monsters in the open world
- Thief – pick up 1,500 gold within 30 seconds
- Tinker – add a gem socket to an item
- Toppler – kill every World Boss (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death)
- Tracker – gather 100 of each monster part
- Traveler – complete a Whisper
- Trickster – kill 300 enemies with your Traps
- Tyrant – complete 100 World Events with Mastery
- Tycoon – pick up 500 Cinders in Helltide areas
- Underdog – get one PvP kill
- Undertaker – slay 5,000 skeletons
- Vandal – destroy 50 objects within 60 seconds
- Vanquisher – complete a Legion event while in a party
- Vapor – complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any incense
- Venturer – complete a tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon
- Victor – kill Astaroth in Hardcore mode
- Villain – get five PvP kills in Hardcore mode
- Vitality – pick up ten Blood Orbs in 20 seconds
- Voice – use your Shouts 500 times
- Voyager – achieved level 20 during open beta or early access
- Wanderer – complete a tier 50 Nightmare Dungeon
- Warrior – pickup 100 Druidic Spirit offerings
- Wayfarer – equip a rare or higher quality item in every slot
- Witch – freeze 500 enemies
- Wraith – slay 10,000 ghosts
- Wretch– slay 1,000 Drowned
- Zealot – slay 5,000 cultists
How to set your Diablo 4 title
To set your Diablo 4 title, go into your inventory menu and click the profile button on the top left of the window. Click edit at the bottom and select your chosen prefix and suffix. Once you’re happy, click confirm to save your choice.
And with that, that’s how you can get all the Diablo 4 titles. Some of these titles require that you complete the Nightmare Dungeons at high ranks, so be sure you’re on the lookout for any Diablo 4 Unique items that may drop. If you’ve found the game to be a little unstable, keep an eye on our Diablo 4 server status guide for the latest updates.