Every Diablo 4 title and how to unlock

Where can you find every Diablo 4 title? In short, they’re a way to express yourself through your accomplishments. The game has several hundred titles to unlock, split into prefix or suffix categories. You’ll need to complete many challenges to unlock them, though, but once you do, you’ll get the chance to brag about your achievements.

We have the full list of every Diablo 4 title so you can find the one you want to show off that you’ve slain some Diablo 4 World Bosses, or just looking for some key titles, such as ‘The’ or the name of whichever of the Diablo 4 classes you chose. This list of Diablo 4 titles is alphabetized for your convenience and comes with the methods you can unlock in the RPG game.

How to unlock every Diablo 4 title

Here is every Diablo 4 title in the game so far and how to get them:

Diablo 4 title prefixes

Accomplished – reach level 50 with every class in Hardcore mode

– reach level 50 with every class in Hardcore mode Agile – complete a dungeon within two minutes

– complete a dungeon within two minutes Alarming – complete a Tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a Tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon Amber – equip a rare or higher quality item in every slot

– equip a rare or higher quality item in every slot Anguished – kill Andariel in Hardcore mode

– kill Andariel in Hardcore mode Anointed – reach level 50 as a Necromancer

– reach level 50 as a Necromancer Anxious – complete a tier 5 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 5 Nightmare Dungeon Apex – complete an Ancestral Nightmare dungeon while in a party

– complete an Ancestral Nightmare dungeon while in a party Apprentice – upgrade a piece of armor or complete a Whisper

– upgrade a piece of armor or complete a Whisper Ardent – collect 250 Gallowvine and 75 of all other common and uncommon herbs

– collect 250 Gallowvine and 75 of all other common and uncommon herbs Aromatic – craft every type of incense (ten)

– craft every type of incense (ten) Ashen – slay 5,000 vampires

– slay 5,000 vampires Avid – kill one of each wildlife (passive animals)

– kill one of each wildlife (passive animals) Barreling – conquer a Stronghold in each region (five)

– conquer a Stronghold in each region (five) Belligerent – kill 45 monsters within eight seconds

– kill 45 monsters within eight seconds Bellowing – use your Shouts 500 times

– use your Shouts 500 times Bewitching – complete a Whisper of each type

– complete a Whisper of each type Bejeweled – receive each type of cache from the Tree of Whispers

– receive each type of cache from the Tree of Whispers Bitter – complete a Silent Offering for the Tree of Whispers

– complete a Silent Offering for the Tree of Whispers Bloodsoaked – slay 10,000 vampires

– slay 10,000 vampires Bloody – kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds

– kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds Blue – equip a magic or higher quality item in every slot

– equip a magic or higher quality item in every slot Bold – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes in Hardcore mode

– unlock two legendary Paragon nodes in Hardcore mode Bossy – defeat a World Boss while in a party

– defeat a World Boss while in a party Brash – reach level 25 in Hardcore mode

– reach level 25 in Hardcore mode Brave – slay 1,000 knights

– slay 1,000 knights Brittle – kill 150 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes

– kill 150 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes Brutal – kill an elite enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds

– kill an elite enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds Bubbly – craft an elixir at the Alchemist

– craft an elixir at the Alchemist Cackling – slay 10,000 Fallen

– slay 10,000 Fallen Callous – slay 10,000 bandits

– slay 10,000 bandits Carrion – consume 30 corpses in 30 seconds

– consume 30 corpses in 30 seconds Charnel – kill The Butcher in Hardcore mode

– kill The Butcher in Hardcore mode Chilling – complete a tier 50 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 50 Nightmare Dungeon Clever – add a gem socket to an item

– add a gem socket to an item Cold-Blooded – complete a tier 20 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 20 Nightmare Dungeon Committed – complete 25 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers

– complete 25 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers Complete – kill every World Boss in Hardcore mode (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death)

– kill every World Boss in Hardcore mode (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death) Consummate – craft every type of elixir (11)

– craft every type of elixir (11) Covetous – pick up 1,500 gold within 30 seconds

– pick up 1,500 gold within 30 seconds Crimson – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide zones in Hardcore mode

– pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide zones in Hardcore mode Crushing – kill a World Boss

– kill a World Boss Crystalline – extract an Aspect Crystal from a Legendary item

– extract an Aspect Crystal from a Legendary item Cunning – kill 100 enemies marked with Inner Sight

– kill 100 enemies marked with Inner Sight Cutting – collect 250 Rawhide and 100 Superior Leather

– collect 250 Rawhide and 100 Superior Leather Dark – slay 5,000 cultists

– slay 5,000 cultists Daunting – complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon Dauntless – reach level 50 in Hardcore mode

– reach level 50 in Hardcore mode Dazzling – kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in five seconds

– kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in five seconds Deadly – get a PvP kill while in a party

– get a PvP kill while in a party Dedicated – complete 100 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers

– complete 100 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers Devoted – slay 1,000 cultists

– slay 1,000 cultists Diligent – collect 500 Iron Ore and 175 Silver Ore

– collect 500 Iron Ore and 175 Silver Ore Dire – get five kills with each minion type in a single dungeon (Warrior, Mage, Golem)

– get five kills with each minion type in a single dungeon (Warrior, Mage, Golem) Dirty – slay 1,000 bandits

– slay 1,000 bandits Distilled – complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any elixir

– complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any elixir Distracted – get 200 kills with your Conjurations

– get 200 kills with your Conjurations Dogged – slay 1,000 werewolves

– slay 1,000 werewolves Drowned – slay 10,000 Drowned

– slay 10,000 Drowned Drunken – fully upgrade your healing potion

– fully upgrade your healing potion Dry – collect all legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes

– collect all legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes Elemental – kill 250 frozen enemies with fire damage and 250 frozen enemies with lightning damage

– kill 250 frozen enemies with fire damage and 250 frozen enemies with lightning damage Embattled – complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode

– complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode Enlightened – complete all passive trees

– complete all passive trees Equestrian – unlock access to mounts

– unlock access to mounts Equipped – acquire mount armor and a trophy to unlock new customizations for your mount

– acquire mount armor and a trophy to unlock new customizations for your mount Essential – imprint an item at the Occultist with an Aspect from the Codex of Power

– imprint an item at the Occultist with an Aspect from the Codex of Power Eventful – complete a world event while in a party

– complete a world event while in a party Exalted – fully upgrade a Paragon glyph

– fully upgrade a Paragon glyph Faithful – slay 5,000 demons

– slay 5,000 demons Fallen – complete the Fallen Temple

– complete the Fallen Temple Fanged – slay 10,000 snakes

– slay 10,000 snakes Ferocious – gather 100 of each monster part

– gather 100 of each monster part Fleet – kill 30 monsters within five seconds

– kill 30 monsters within five seconds Foolish – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas

– pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas Formless – complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage

– complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage Foul – slay 1,000 Goatmen

– slay 1,000 Goatmen Fractured – collect all legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks

– collect all legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks Fragrant – craft an incense at the Alchemist

– craft an incense at the Alchemist Frightening – complete a tier 40 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 40 Nightmare Dungeon Frightful – complete a tier 10 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 10 Nightmare Dungeon Frost – freeze 500 enemies

– freeze 500 enemies Furious – spend 130 Fury in five seconds

– spend 130 Fury in five seconds Giant – complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore mode

– complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore mode Gilded – equip a legendary or higher quality item in every slot

– equip a legendary or higher quality item in every slot Glen – collect all legendary Aspects in Scosglen

– collect all legendary Aspects in Scosglen Grave – slay 1,000 skeletons

– slay 1,000 skeletons Grim – slay 5,000 skeletons

– slay 5,000 skeletons Hallowed – complete the Cathedral of Light

– complete the Cathedral of Light Hasty – kill 15 monsters within three seconds

– kill 15 monsters within three seconds Hellish – pick up 1,000 Cinders in Helltide areas

– pick up 1,000 Cinders in Helltide areas Hermetic – equip a skill in every enchantment slot

– equip a skill in every enchantment slot Holy – kill ten different extremely rare monsters in the open world

– kill ten different extremely rare monsters in the open world Honored – reach level 50 as a Barbarian

– reach level 50 as a Barbarian Horned – slay 10,000 Goatmen

– slay 10,000 Goatmen Horrifying – complete a tier 75 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 75 Nightmare Dungeon Howling – kill 500 enemies with tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid

– kill 500 enemies with tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid Hungry – slay 1,000 cannibals

– slay 1,000 cannibals Imbued – kill ten enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds (Cold, Poison, and Shadow)

– kill ten enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds (Cold, Poison, and Shadow) Insatiable – slay 10,000 cannibals

– slay 10,000 cannibals Intense – complete a Legion event while in a party

– complete a Legion event while in a party Iron – upgrade a weapon

– upgrade a weapon Journeyed – visit each region of Sanctuary

– visit each region of Sanctuary Laughing – slay 10,000 skeletons

– slay 10,000 skeletons Legendary – gather all legendary crafting materials

– gather all legendary crafting materials Lethal – complete a world event with mastery

– complete a world event with mastery Lilith’s – kill the most challenging Echo of Lilith

– kill the most challenging Echo of Lilith Liminal – complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any incense

– complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any incense Little – slay 1,000 Fallen

– slay 1,000 Fallen Local – complete 300 world events with mastery

– complete 300 world events with mastery Lonely – slay 1,000 ghosts

– slay 1,000 ghosts Lucky – claim an Altar of Lilith

– claim an Altar of Lilith Mad – slay 5,000 bandits

– slay 5,000 bandits Malicious – get five PvP kills in Hardcore mode

– get five PvP kills in Hardcore mode Marsh – collect all legendary Aspects in Hawezar

– collect all legendary Aspects in Hawezar Merciless – kill all extremely rare monsters in the open world

– kill all extremely rare monsters in the open world Meticulous – kill an enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds

– kill an enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds Mighty – use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue

– use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue Murderous – get one PvP kill in Hardcore mode

– get one PvP kill in Hardcore mode Murmuring – collect 100,000 Obols

– collect 100,000 Obols Natural – pickup 100 Druidic Spirit offerings

– pickup 100 Druidic Spirit offerings Necromancer – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Necromancer

– unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Necromancer Necrotic – slay 10,000 zombies

– slay 10,000 zombies Nefarious – kill 300 enemies with your traps

– kill 300 enemies with your traps Nightmare – complete a tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon Nocturnal – slay 1,000 vampires

– slay 1,000 vampires Novice – upgrade a piece of Jewelry

– upgrade a piece of Jewelry Overwhelming – kill 150 stunned enemies with Overpowered attacks

– kill 150 stunned enemies with Overpowered attacks Pained – kill Duriel in Hardcore mode

– kill Duriel in Hardcore mode Pale – complete the To Walk a Dark Path questline in Hawezar (four quests)

– complete the To Walk a Dark Path questline in Hawezar (four quests) Pallid – get 150 kills with each minion type (Warrior, Mage, Golem)

– get 150 kills with each minion type (Warrior, Mage, Golem) Paragon – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Barbarian/Druid/Necromancer/Sorcerer/Rogue

– unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Barbarian/Druid/Necromancer/Sorcerer/Rogue Peerless – unlock 100 Paragon nodes

– unlock 100 Paragon nodes Potential – upgrade your healing potion at the Alchemist

– upgrade your healing potion at the Alchemist Prepared – collect every common, uncommon, and rare crafting material

– collect every common, uncommon, and rare crafting material Profane – slay 10,000 cultists

– slay 10,000 cultists Pyro – kill 200 enemies with fire damage in a single dungeon

– kill 200 enemies with fire damage in a single dungeon Quick – kill three elite monsters within 30 seconds

– kill three elite monsters within 30 seconds Rabid – kill 200 enemies infected with rabies while in Werewolf form

– kill 200 enemies infected with rabies while in Werewolf form Ravenous – slay 5,000 cannibals

– slay 5,000 cannibals Rampaging – kill 250 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form

– kill 250 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form Rending – use Death Blow 20 times with ten seconds

– use Death Blow 20 times with ten seconds Renaissance – reach level 100 with every class

– reach level 100 with every class Resourceful – salvage a common, magic, rare, and legendary item

– salvage a common, magic, rare, and legendary item Righteous – slay 5,000 knights

– slay 5,000 knights Risen – slay 1,000 zombies

– slay 1,000 zombies Rotten – kill 400 enemies with Corpse Explosion

– kill 400 enemies with Corpse Explosion Ruinous – destroy 50 objects within 60 seconds

– destroy 50 objects within 60 seconds Rusted – slay 1,000 Drowned

– slay 1,000 Drowned Sacred – reach level 50 as a Druid

– reach level 50 as a Druid Sanguine – pick up ten Blood Orbs in 20 seconds

– pick up ten Blood Orbs in 20 seconds Salty – slay 5,000 Drowned

– slay 5,000 Drowned Sanctified – slay 10,000 demons

– slay 10,000 demons Scarred – conquer all Strongholds (15)

– conquer all Strongholds (15) Seasoned – conquer a Stronghold

– conquer a Stronghold Serial – get 25 PvP kills

– get 25 PvP kills Sharp – get one PvP kill

– get one PvP kill Shambling – slay 5,000 zombies

– slay 5,000 zombies Shattered – maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds

– maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds Shifty – transform 150 ties without going back to human form

– transform 150 ties without going back to human form Sightless – reach level 50 as a Rogue

– reach level 50 as a Rogue Silken – slay 5,000 spiders

– slay 5,000 spiders Silver – slay 10,000 werewolves

– slay 10,000 werewolves Slinking – slay 1,000 snakes

– slay 1,000 snakes Stamping – slay 1,000 spiders

– slay 1,000 spiders Steadfast – slay 1,000 demons

– slay 1,000 demons Steely – kill 300 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks

– kill 300 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks Stone – kill 20 enemies with Critical Strike in ten seconds

– kill 20 enemies with Critical Strike in ten seconds Sweaty – get ten PvP kills in Hardcore mode

– get ten PvP kills in Hardcore mode Succubus – kill Lilith in Hardcore mode

– kill Lilith in Hardcore mode Tempered – reach level 100 in Hardcore mode

– reach level 100 in Hardcore mode Terrifying – complete a Sacred Nightmare dungeon while in a party

– complete a Sacred Nightmare dungeon while in a party Tidal – pick up 500 Cinders in Helltide areas

– pick up 500 Cinders in Helltide areas Timeless – complete 100 world events with mastery

– complete 100 world events with mastery Titan – kill every World Boss (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death)

– kill every World Boss (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death) The – complete quests for the Bear Tribe in Fractured Peaks (four quests)

– complete quests for the Bear Tribe in Fractured Peaks (four quests) Thorough – gather an Angelbreath and a Fiend Rose

– gather an Angelbreath and a Fiend Rose Transcended – reach level 50 as a Sorcerer

– reach level 50 as a Sorcerer Traveled – complete a Legion event in each region (five)

– complete a Legion event in each region (five) Treasure – claim all Altars of Lilith

– claim all Altars of Lilith Tormented – complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode

– complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode Tortured – slay 10,000 ghosts

– slay 10,000 ghosts Twisted – kill 150 enemies with your Enchantments

– kill 150 enemies with your Enchantments Unbroken – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas while in a party

– pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas while in a party Unfettered – go Berserk 200 times

– go Berserk 200 times Unflagging – get 100 PvP kills

– get 100 PvP kills Unholy – kill an extremely rare monster in the open world

– kill an extremely rare monster in the open world Unseen – kill 100 enemies with attacks from Stealth

– kill 100 enemies with attacks from Stealth Upstart – complete a Legion Event

– complete a Legion Event Vain – kill Astaroth in Hardcore mode

– kill Astaroth in Hardcore mode Vengeful – slay 5,000 ghosts

– slay 5,000 ghosts Venomous – slay 10,000 spiders

– slay 10,000 spiders Vicious – slay 5,000 werewolves

– slay 5,000 werewolves Victorious – slay 10,000 Knights

– slay 10,000 Knights Vile – slay 5,000 Goatmen

– slay 5,000 Goatmen Vitreous – defeat Lilith while in a party

– defeat Lilith while in a party Voltaic – kill 200 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm

– kill 200 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm Voracious – kill 20 enemies with each element in 30 seconds

– kill 20 enemies with each element in 30 seconds Whispering – complete a Whisper while in a party

– complete a Whisper while in a party Wicked – slay 5,000 Fallen

– slay 5,000 Fallen Wily – claim all Altars of Lilith in one region

– claim all Altars of Lilith in one region Winding – slay 5,000 snakes

– slay 5,000 snakes Withering – kill 20 enemies with shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer

– kill 20 enemies with shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer Worldly – kill a World Boss in Hardcore mode

Diablo 4 title suffixes

Abomination – slay 10,000 Goatmen

– slay 10,000 Goatmen Acolyte – slay 1,000 cultists

– slay 1,000 cultists Adventurer – equip a magic or higher quality item in every slot

– equip a magic or higher quality item in every slot Alchemist – upgrade your healing potion at the Alchemist

– upgrade your healing potion at the Alchemist Apothecary – fully upgrade your healing potion

– fully upgrade your healing potion Apprentice – complete a tier 20 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 20 Nightmare Dungeon Aristocrat – slay 5,000 vampires

– slay 5,000 vampires Armorer – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas while in a party or upgrade a piece of armor

– pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas while in a party or upgrade a piece of armor Armoury – kill an enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds

– kill an enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds Aspirant – complete 25 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers

– complete 25 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers Assailant – kill Andariel in Hardcore mode

– kill Andariel in Hardcore mode Assassin – kill 100 enemies marked with Inner Sight

– kill 100 enemies marked with Inner Sight Band – defeat Lilith while in a party

– defeat Lilith while in a party Bandit – slay 1,000 bandits

– slay 1,000 bandits Bane – slay 10,000 werewolves

– slay 10,000 werewolves Barbarian – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Barbarian

– unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Barbarian Baron – pick up 1,000 Cinders in Helltide areas

– pick up 1,000 Cinders in Helltide areas Bear – complete quests for the Bear Tribe in Fractured Peaks (four quests)

– complete quests for the Bear Tribe in Fractured Peaks (four quests) Beast – kill 250 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form

– kill 250 enemies with Overpower strikes while in Werebear form Believer – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes in Hardcore mode

– unlock two legendary Paragon nodes in Hardcore mode Blackguard – slay 10,000 bandits

– slay 10,000 bandits Blessing – extract an Aspect Crystal from a legendary item

– extract an Aspect Crystal from a legendary item Boots – slay 1,000 spiders

– slay 1,000 spiders Bounty – receive each type of cache from the Tree of Whispers

– receive each type of cache from the Tree of Whispers Braggart – reach level 25 in Hardcore mode

– reach level 25 in Hardcore mode Breaker – slay 1,000 skeletons

– slay 1,000 skeletons Brewer – craft an elixir at the Alchemist

– craft an elixir at the Alchemist Brewmaster – craft every type of elixir (11)

– craft every type of elixir (11) Brigadier – defeat a World Boss while in a party

– defeat a World Boss while in a party Brigand – slay 5,000 bandits

– slay 5,000 bandits Brute – slay 1,000 cannibals

– slay 1,000 cannibals Butcher – slay 10,000 cannibals

– slay 10,000 cannibals Casualty – entered Kyovashad during the open beta or early access

– entered Kyovashad during the open beta or early access Catastrophe – kill 250 frozen enemies with fire damage and 250 frozen enemies with lightning damage

– kill 250 frozen enemies with fire damage and 250 frozen enemies with lightning damage Challenger – kill a World Boss in Hardcore mode

– kill a World Boss in Hardcore mode Champion – reach level 100 in Hardcore mode

– reach level 100 in Hardcore mode Changeling – transform 150 ties without going back to human form

– transform 150 ties without going back to human form Charmer – slay 1,000 snakes

– slay 1,000 snakes Chef – kill The Butcher in Hardcore mode

– kill The Butcher in Hardcore mode Chieftain – reach level 50 as a Barbarian

– reach level 50 as a Barbarian Chorus – complete a Whisper while in a party

– complete a Whisper while in a party Commander – slay 10,000 knights

– slay 10,000 knights Claw – slay 5,000 werewolves

– slay 5,000 werewolves Cleaver – use Death Blow 20 times with ten seconds

– use Death Blow 20 times with ten seconds Cohort – reach level 50 with every class in Hardcore mode

– reach level 50 with every class in Hardcore mode Collector – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas

– pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide areas Combatant – kill 15 monsters within three seconds

– kill 15 monsters within three seconds Commoner – claim an Altar of Lilith

– claim an Altar of Lilith Comrade – complete an Ancestral Nightmare dungeon while in a party

– complete an Ancestral Nightmare dungeon while in a party Connoisseur – pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide zones in Hardcore mode

– pick up 100 Cinders in Helltide zones in Hardcore mode Conductor – kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in five seconds

– kill 15 enemies with Ball Lightning in five seconds Conjurer – get 200 kills with your Conjurations

– get 200 kills with your Conjurations Conquerer – kill every World Boss in Hardcore mode (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death)

– kill every World Boss in Hardcore mode (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death) Coordinator – complete a World Event while in a party

– complete a World Event while in a party Curse – kill 20 enemies with Shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer

– kill 20 enemies with Shadow damage in 30 seconds as a Necromancer Creature – slay 1,000 vampires

– slay 1,000 vampires Culprit – get a PvP kill while in a party

– get a PvP kill while in a party Cutthroat – get 100 PvP kills

– get 100 PvP kills Dancer – kill an elite enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds

– kill an elite enemy with a two-hand bludgeoning, a two-hand slashing, and a one-hand weapon in ten seconds Deadeye – kill 300 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks

– kill 300 enemies with Critical Strikes from your ranged attacks Deathspeaker – reach level 50 as a Necromancer

– reach level 50 as a Necromancer Delver – complete a dungeon within two minutes

– complete a dungeon within two minutes Desert – collect all legendary Aspects in Kehjistan

– collect all legendary Aspects in Kehjistan Destroyer – kill 200 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm

– kill 200 Vulnerable enemies with Lightning Storm Desolation – kill 150 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes

– kill 150 Vulnerable enemies with Critical Strikes Devil – slay 5,000 Fallen

– slay 5,000 Fallen Devotee – complete 100 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers

– complete 100 Silent Offerings for the Tree of Whispers Drifter – conquer a Stronghold

– conquer a Stronghold Dominance – kill a World Boss

– kill a World Boss Doom – kill the most challenging Echo of Lilith

– kill the most challenging Echo of Lilith Dread – slay 5,000 zombies

– slay 5,000 zombies Dredger – collect all legendary Aspects in Kehjistan

– collect all legendary Aspects in Kehjistan Druid – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Druid

– unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Druid Dungeoneer – collect all legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes

– collect all legendary Aspects in Dry Steppes Eater – consume 30 corpses in 30 seconds

– consume 30 corpses in 30 seconds Echo – slay 1,000 ghosts

– slay 1,000 ghosts Elder – reach level 50 as a Druid

– reach level 50 as a Druid Enchanter – equip a skill in every enchantment slot

– equip a skill in every enchantment slot Executioner – kill 150 stunned enemies with overpowered attacks

– kill 150 stunned enemies with overpowered attacks Exemplar – unlock 100 Paragon nodes

– unlock 100 Paragon nodes Exorcist – slay 5,000 demons

– slay 5,000 demons Explorer – complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode

– complete a Sacred Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode Fear – slay 1,000 zombies

– slay 1,000 zombies Fiend – slay 10,000 Fallen

– slay 10,000 Fallen Firestarter – kill 20 enemies with each element in 30 seconds

– kill 20 enemies with each element in 30 seconds Florist – gather an Angelbreath and a Fiend Rose

– gather an Angelbreath and a Fiend Rose Foe – kill 30 monsters within five seconds

– kill 30 monsters within five seconds Fool – complete a Legion event

– complete a Legion event Fortune-Hunter – complete a Tier 40 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a Tier 40 Nightmare Dungeon Fugitive – complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage

– complete a Nightmare Dungeon without taking damage Gambler – collect 100,000 Obols

– collect 100,000 Obols Ghost – slay 5,000 ghosts

– slay 5,000 ghosts Glutton – slay 5,000 cannibals

– slay 5,000 cannibals Goat – slay 1,000 Goatmen

– slay 1,000 Goatmen Grandmaster – complete a tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon Guardian – reach level 100 with every class

– reach level 100 with every class Harbinger – complete the To Walk a Dark Path questline in Hawezar (four quests)

– complete the To Walk a Dark Path questline in Hawezar (four quests) Harvester – collect every common, uncommon, and rare crafting material

– collect every common, uncommon, and rare crafting material Herbalist – collect 250 Gallowvine and 75 of all other common and uncommon herbs

– collect 250 Gallowvine and 75 of all other common and uncommon herbs Heretic – slay 10,000 cultists

– slay 10,000 cultists Hero – reach level 50 in Hardcore mode

– reach level 50 in Hardcore mode Hoarder – claim all Altars of Lilith

– claim all Altars of Lilith Horadrim – slay 10,000 demons

– slay 10,000 demons Horror – slay 10,000 zombies

– slay 10,000 zombies Hound – kill 200 enemies infected with rabies while in Werewolf form

– kill 200 enemies infected with rabies while in Werewolf form Hunter – kill one of each wildlife (passive animals)

– kill one of each wildlife (passive animals) Iconoclast – complete the Cathedral of Light

– complete the Cathedral of Light Immortal – slay 10,000 vampires

– slay 10,000 vampires Imp – slay 1,000 Fallen

– slay 1,000 Fallen Initiate – complete a Tier 5 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a Tier 5 Nightmare Dungeon Jeweler – upgrade a piece of Jewelry

– upgrade a piece of Jewelry Jockey – acquire mount armor and a trophy to unlock new customizations for your mount

– acquire mount armor and a trophy to unlock new customizations for your mount Killer – kill three elite monsters within 30 seconds

– kill three elite monsters within 30 seconds Kindred – visit each region of Sanctuary

– visit each region of Sanctuary Knight – slay 5,000 knights

– slay 5,000 knights Legend – complete 300 world events with mastery

– complete 300 world events with mastery Legion – get 150 kills with each minion type (Warrior, Mage, Golem)

– get 150 kills with each minion type (Warrior, Mage, Golem) Lord – get five kills with each minion type in a single dungeon (Warrior, Mage, Golem)

– get five kills with each minion type in a single dungeon (Warrior, Mage, Golem) Lout – complete a world event with mastery

– complete a world event with mastery Maestro – kill 100 enemies with attacks from Stealth

– kill 100 enemies with attacks from Stealth Maniac – kill 200 enemies with fire damage in a single dungeon

– kill 200 enemies with fire damage in a single dungeon Marauder – collect all legendary Aspects in Hawezar

– collect all legendary Aspects in Hawezar Mariner – slay 5,000 Drowned

– slay 5,000 Drowned Master – complete a Tier 75 Nightmare Dungeon or reach level 50 as a Sorcerer

– complete a Tier 75 Nightmare Dungeon or reach level 50 as a Sorcerer Menace – collect all legendary Aspects in Scosglen

– collect all legendary Aspects in Scosglen Mercy – complete a Silent Offering for the Tree of Whispers

– complete a Silent Offering for the Tree of Whispers Mess – kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds

– kill 30 Vulnerable enemies in 15 seconds Miner – collect 500 iron ore and 175 silver ore

– collect 500 iron ore and 175 silver ore Murderer – get ten PvP kills in Hardcore mode

– get ten PvP kills in Hardcore mode Mystery – use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue or complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any elixir

– use your Ultimate three times in 60 seconds as a Rogue or complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any elixir Nemesis – slay 10,000 spiders

– slay 10,000 spiders Nightmare – kill an extremely rare monster in the open world

– kill an extremely rare monster in the open world Onslaught – kill 400 enemies with Corpse Explosion

– kill 400 enemies with Corpse Explosion Opportunist – unlock access to mounts

– unlock access to mounts Paragon – fully upgrade a Paragon glyph

– fully upgrade a Paragon glyph Perfumer – craft an incense at the Alchemist

– craft an incense at the Alchemist Phantom – complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode

– complete an Ancestral Nightmare Dungeon in Hardcore mode Pirate – slay 10,000 Drowned

– slay 10,000 Drowned Power – imprint an item at the Occultist with an Aspect from the Codex of Power

– imprint an item at the Occultist with an Aspect from the Codex of Power Predator – get 25 PvP kills

– get 25 PvP kills Protector – kill Duriel in Hardcore mode

– kill Duriel in Hardcore mode Pursuer – kill all extremely rare monsters in the open world

– kill all extremely rare monsters in the open world Rage – go Berserk 200 times

– go Berserk 200 times Ransacker – collect all legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks

– collect all legendary Aspects in Fractured Peaks Rapture – maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds

– maintain Bonestorm for 20 seconds Rat – get one PvP kill in Hardcore mode

– get one PvP kill in Hardcore mode Ravager – kill 45 monsters within eight seconds

– kill 45 monsters within eight seconds Reaper – complete a Whisper of each type

– complete a Whisper of each type Rogue – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Rogue

– unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Rogue Ruin – spend 130 Fury in five seconds

– spend 130 Fury in five seconds Sacrifice – complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore mode

– complete a Silent Offering in Hardcore mode Sage – craft every type of incense (ten)

– craft every type of incense (ten) Salvager – salvage a Common, Magic, Rare, and Legendary item

– salvage a Common, Magic, Rare, and Legendary item Scavenger – gather all Legendary crafting materials

– gather all Legendary crafting materials Scourge – slay 10,000 snakes

– slay 10,000 snakes Scout – complete a tier ten Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier ten Nightmare Dungeon Seeker – claim all Altars of Lilith in one region

– claim all Altars of Lilith in one region Scoundrel – kill ten enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds (Cold, Poison, and Shadow)

– kill ten enemies with each Imbue within 30 seconds (Cold, Poison, and Shadow) Shaman – slay 5,000 Goatmen

– slay 5,000 Goatmen Shepherd – complete a Legion event in each region (five)

– complete a Legion event in each region (five) Shield – conquer all Strongholds (15)

– conquer all Strongholds (15) Sinner – complete the Fallen Temple

– complete the Fallen Temple Skinner – collect 250 Rawhide and 100 Superior Leather

– collect 250 Rawhide and 100 Superior Leather Skull – slay 10,000 skeletons

– slay 10,000 skeletons Slayer – slay 1,000 demons

– slay 1,000 demons Smith – upgrade a weapon

– upgrade a weapon Sorcerer – unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Sorcerer

– unlock two legendary Paragon nodes as a Sorcerer Sovereign – equip a legendary or higher quality item in every slot

– equip a legendary or higher quality item in every slot Specter – reach level 50 as a Rogue

– reach level 50 as a Rogue Spellbinder – kill 150 enemies with your enchantments

– kill 150 enemies with your enchantments Spider – slay 5,000 spiders

– slay 5,000 spiders Spirit – complete all passive trees

– complete all passive trees Squire – slay 1,000 knights

– slay 1,000 knights Stalker – slay 1,000 werewolves

– slay 1,000 werewolves Stranger – complete a tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon Striker – slay 5,000 snakes

– slay 5,000 snakes Sunderer – kill 20 enemies with Critical Strike in ten seconds

– kill 20 enemies with Critical Strike in ten seconds Supplanter – kill Lilith in Hardcore mode

– kill Lilith in Hardcore mode Surveyor – conquer a Stronghold in each region (five)

– conquer a Stronghold in each region (five) Team – complete a Sacred Nightmare dungeon while in a party

– complete a Sacred Nightmare dungeon while in a party Tempest – kill 500 enemies with tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid

– kill 500 enemies with tornadoes in a dungeon as a Druid Terror – kill ten different extremely rare monsters in the open world

– kill ten different extremely rare monsters in the open world Thief – pick up 1,500 gold within 30 seconds

– pick up 1,500 gold within 30 seconds Tinker – add a gem socket to an item

– add a gem socket to an item Toppler – kill every World Boss (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death)

– kill every World Boss (Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death) Tracker – gather 100 of each monster part

– gather 100 of each monster part Traveler – complete a Whisper

– complete a Whisper Trickster – kill 300 enemies with your Traps

– kill 300 enemies with your Traps Tyrant – complete 100 World Events with Mastery

– complete 100 World Events with Mastery Tycoon – pick up 500 Cinders in Helltide areas

– pick up 500 Cinders in Helltide areas Underdog – get one PvP kill

– get one PvP kill Undertaker – slay 5,000 skeletons

– slay 5,000 skeletons Vandal – destroy 50 objects within 60 seconds

– destroy 50 objects within 60 seconds Vanquisher – complete a Legion event while in a party

– complete a Legion event while in a party Vapor – complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any incense

– complete a Nightmare Dungeon under the effects of any incense Venturer – complete a tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 30 Nightmare Dungeon Victor – kill Astaroth in Hardcore mode

– kill Astaroth in Hardcore mode Villain – get five PvP kills in Hardcore mode

– get five PvP kills in Hardcore mode Vitality – pick up ten Blood Orbs in 20 seconds

– pick up ten Blood Orbs in 20 seconds Voice – use your Shouts 500 times

– use your Shouts 500 times Voyager – achieved level 20 during open beta or early access

– achieved level 20 during open beta or early access Wanderer – complete a tier 50 Nightmare Dungeon

– complete a tier 50 Nightmare Dungeon Warrior – pickup 100 Druidic Spirit offerings

– pickup 100 Druidic Spirit offerings Wayfarer – equip a rare or higher quality item in every slot

– equip a rare or higher quality item in every slot Witch – freeze 500 enemies

– freeze 500 enemies Wraith – slay 10,000 ghosts

– slay 10,000 ghosts Wretch – slay 1,000 Drowned

– slay 1,000 Drowned Zealot – slay 5,000 cultists

How to set your Diablo 4 title

To set your Diablo 4 title, go into your inventory menu and click the profile button on the top left of the window. Click edit at the bottom and select your chosen prefix and suffix. Once you’re happy, click confirm to save your choice.

And with that, that’s how you can get all the Diablo 4 titles. Some of these titles require that you complete the Nightmare Dungeons at high ranks, so be sure you’re on the lookout for any Diablo 4 Unique items that may drop. If you’ve found the game to be a little unstable, keep an eye on our Diablo 4 server status guide for the latest updates.