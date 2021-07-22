Genshin Impact Baal boss guide

Want to know how to defeat Baal in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact Chapter II focuses on Inazuma and its ruler, Baal, the Electro Archon. Kazuha’s story prologue revealed Baal and Kujou Sara have declared a Vision Hunt on Inazuma, tracking down anyone who gains the powers of the Gods. The Raiden Shogun is the main villain in Genshin Impact 2.0, alongside her trusty companion, Sara.

If you thought this fight was going to be a walk in the park with your high level characters, think again. There’s a reason why people with Visions are so scared to confront her – Baal has the power to crush your team in an instant. This is the first time the Traveler has been in serious danger after confronting one of the villains in Genshin Impact; if Thoma wasn’t around to interrupt the fight, the Traveler would’ve been killed.

To start a fight against Baal, you need to reach the second act in Chapter II. The fight begins when the Traveler reaches the ceremony, stopping Thoma from becoming another victim of the Vision Hunt.

Baal Raiden Shogun boss battle

If you’re wondering how to beat Baal in Genshin Impact, unfortunately this boss battle cannot be won – it’s in the game to demonstrate how powerful Baal really is. Baal takes it easy on you in the first phase of the battle, opting for slow sword attacks with lots of start up time. We recommend bringing a character like Diluc or Ganyu with you to deal as much damage as possible during these slow attacks.

Occasionally Baal backs off, charging up with Electro and pushing everyone away before attacking multiple areas on the battlefield. You can avoid this attack by staying away from the purple circles that appear on the floor. While Baal charges up her attack, she is susceptible to ranged attacks, don’t let her build up this attack without getting a few hits in.

Once you manage to take off a quarter of Baal’s health bar, the second phase of the boss fight begins. This is where things get very difficult as she activates the Vision Hunt Decree, stopping all characters except the Traveler from using their elemental skills or bursts. Baal is immune to Electro damage, so if you’ve switched to the Electro Traveler, you won’t be able to damage her with your skills at all. Regardless of your Traveler’s element, this essentially marks the end of the fight as you won’t be able to deal enough damage before the cutscene begins.

And that’s all you need to know to defeat Baal in Genshin Impact. If you’ve managed to unlock Ayaka, definitely give our Genshin Impact sakura bloom locations guide a read to find the ascension material needed to level her up. We also recommend our Perpetual Mechanical Array boss guide which details how to defeat the giant Pyro machine.