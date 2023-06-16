Diablo 4 Fortify explained

What is Diablo 4 Fortify? Blizzard has introduced a number of new mechanics in the latest iteration of their critically acclaimed ARPG, and it can be difficult to parse exactly how effective they can be in combat. Well, we’re here to help you make the most of Fortify, by breaking down exactly how it works and how to maximize its effects.

The Diablo 4 Fortify status effect can only be utilized by the Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer, providing some of the best Diablo 4 classes on the roster with some additional survivability in the heat of battle. Fortify’s biggest draw is the additional breathing room it provides – you don’t need to rely upon panic-swigging Diablo 4 potions and elixirs – but it’s easy to get caught out. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Fortify mechanic.

What is Diablo 4 Fortify?

Diablo 4 Fortify is a status effect that applies a 10% damage reduction bonus when your Life is either greater than or equal to your Fortify value. You remain Fortified right up until your Fortify value drops below your Life, at which point they reduce simultaneously.

Your Diablo 4 Fortify value is transposed over your Life on the Health Globe, and is represented by a transparent red shield that reduces at a separate rate. While this is an easy visual to see how much Fortify you have in comparison to your Life, it’s important to note that Fortify isn’t actually a shield – it only absorbs a certain amount of damage, and your Life will continue to deplete when hit.

The Diablo 4 Fortify status effect decays after five seconds outside of combat. While it does deplete fairly rapidly, this isn’t so much of an issue when you’re dealing with waves of enemies in dungeons or Strongholds. However, there’s limited opportunity to take advantage of Fortify after the long wait for Diablo 4 world bosses to appear, or while being ambushed in the Fields of Hatred, so stay alert.

On a final note, your Diablo 4 Fortify stat also determines the efficacy of the Diablo 4 overpower status effect, so be sure to check out our dedicated guide if you plan to take advantage of both in your build.

How to get Fortify in Diablo 4

You can get Diablo 4 Fortify by equipping items or selecting certain skills as a Barbarian, Necromancer, or Druid. We recommend checking out our collection of the best Diablo 4 builds as chosen by Blizzard – and us – so you can see exactly how Fortify might fit in with your character.

Here are all the Diablo 4 Fortify skills:

Class Skill Effect Barbarian Enhanced Bash Damaging a stunned enemy with Bash grants you 5% Base Life as Fortify. Double this amount when using Two-Handed weapons. Barbarian Strategic Rallying Cry Rallying Cry grants you 10% Base Life as Fortify. While Rallying Cry is active, you gain an additional 2% Base Life as Fortify each time you take or deal direct damage. Barbarian Strategic Iron Skin Iron Skin also grants 9% Base Life as Fortify. Double this amount if cast while below 50% Life. Barbarian Mighty War Cry War Cry grants you 28% Base Life as Fortify. Barbarian Thick Skin Each time you take direct damage gain 0.4% Base Life as Fortify. Druid Fierce Earth Spike Fortify for 2% of your Base Life whenever Earth Spike damages enemies who are Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back. Druid Enhanced Maul If an enemiy is hit by Maul, then Fortify for 2% of your Base Life. Druid Preserving Earthen Bulwark Casting Earthen Bulwark grants 18% Base Life as Fortify. Druid Ferocious Wolf Pack Lucky Hit: Your Wolves’ attacks have up to a 10% chance to Fortify you for 5% Base Life. Druid Natural Trample Casting Trample grants 20% Base Life as Fortify. Druid Supreme Grizzly Rage Gain 8% Base Life as Fortify per second while Grizzly Rage is active. Necromancer Aspect of Tempering Blows After swapping weapons 6 times, gain X Fortify. Necromancer Aspect of Numbing Wrath Each point of Fury generated while at maximum Fury grant X Fortify. Necromancer Skinwalker’s Aspect When you use a Shapeshifting skill that changes your form, gain X Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.

How to increase Diablo 4 Fortify

You can instantly increase the Diablo 4 Fortify status effect’s flat rate and percentage values by socketing gems, imbuing your equipment with Legendary Aspects, or unlocking nodes on certain Paragon Boards.

You also have a chance to receive items that increase your Fortify stat and its generation across all Diablo 4 item rarity levels, but it stands to reason that the most powerful stat bonuses are attached to legendary and Unique items, which rely on luck of the draw.

Diablo 4 Fortify gems

You’re somewhat limited in which Diablo 4 gems can increase your Fortify stat. Thankfully, it requires socketing into armor, so there’s plenty of opportunities to net a stat boost.

Here are the best gems for Diablo 4 Fortify:

Flawless Sapphire – % Damage Reduction while Fortified.

Diablo 4 Fortify Legendary Aspects

If you simply can’t wait for a Diablo 4 Fortify stat bonus from random drops, we recommend farming for Legendary Aspects to imprint on your best weapons and armor.

Here are the best Legendary Aspects for Diablo 4 Fortify:

Aspect of Numbing Wrath (Barbarian) – Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants X-X Fortify.

– Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants X-X Fortify. Aspect of Tempering Blows (Barbarian) – After swapping weapons six times, gain X-X Fortify.

– After swapping weapons six times, gain X-X Fortify. Steadfast Berserker’s Aspect (Barbarian) – Lucky Hit: Up to a 35% chance to gain X-X Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.

– Lucky Hit: Up to a 35% chance to gain X-X Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking. Aspect of Retaliation (Druid) – Your Core Skills deal up to 20-40% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.

Skinwalker’s Aspect (Druid) – When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain X-X Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.

Diablo 4 Fortify Paragon Boards

Finally, you can unlock a massive boost to your Fortify stat by selecting nodes on certain Diablo 4 Paragon Boards once you reach endgame.

Here are the best Paragon Boards for Diablo 4 Fortify:

Bone Breaker (Barbarian)

Warbringer (Druid)

Survival Instincts (Druid)

Bloodbath (Necromancer)

That’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Fortify status effect. With this mechanic under your belt, you should stay alive and swinging all the way to the max level cap – if you don’t believe us, why not test that theory with Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? Alternatively, check out our Diablo 4 review for our thoughts on the ARPG’s revamped combat system.