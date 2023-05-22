Best cross-platform games 2023

Are you looking for the best cross-platform games? They are to be admired for bringing the gaming world together. Whether it’s starting a file on your PC and then being able to keep playing on a console or being able to play against your console friends as a PC gamer, they just help to make everything feel much more connected.

If you want to play more cross-platform games, we’ve got a selection of the very best picked out for you. These span lots of different genres, including some of the best free PC games, the best racing games, the best FPS games, and countless others. We’ve tried to include a little something for everyone.

Here are the best cross-platform games:

War Thunder

If you like war simulation games, then War Thunder is one that you’ll definitely want to check out. This is a game that sees you doing battle in tanks, warships, and planes/helicopters, on land, sea, or in the clouds, respectively. Though you can’t have the different types of vehicles in combat against one another, the three different types of battle make for a great deal of variety, with each of them giving you a completely unique style of gameplay with totally different strategies.

There’s a huge selection of different maps, with each one being based on historic locations where actual battles were fought. The maps help give the game even more variety, with different techniques working differently depending on where you’re fighting. With a huge player base and new content added all the time, it’s easy to see why so many people stick with it. If you want some guidance going in, read our guides on the best tier 1 tanks and the best tier 1 planes.

War Thunder supports play across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Play for free

Enlisted

We count Enlisted as both one of the best WW2 games and one of the best war games overall. So what makes it so special? Well, while a lot of FPS games have you working as a solo killer, gunning down your foes as a one-person army, Enlisted actually puts you in charge of your own little squad. With a team of AI soldiers at your disposal, it’s up to you to ensure that they are effectively deployed.

It has a much larger strategic aspect than many other shooting games, making it uniquely appealing. Different soldiers can do different things on the battlefield, and if one of them is killed, you can take control of one of the others. Most players are going to find themselves drawn to one particular soldier class, and then you’re probably going to find yourself working hard to ensure that they survive. Playing online against players who have all cultivated their own techniques makes for a challenging and enjoyable experience.

Enlisted supports play across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Play for free

World of Tanks

This is a game about hopping into tanks, driving around, and blowing up other players in tanks. It’s a simple premise, but one that you can get hours of fun out of. History buffs will also appreciate the fact that the various tanks in the game are all actual models that have been used by various nations at different times. You can actually learn quite a lot from it, which is why we gave it a spot in our best educational games list.

But if you just like tank games and aren’t keen on having a digital history lesson, don’t worry, those bits are all optional extras. If you just want to have fun trundling around in a tank, then you can definitely do so. It’s never hard to find a game, and it has fun crossover events from times, with things like Terminator, Warhammer, and much more. There are tons of different maps based on real-world locations and even special ones that, for example, let you do battle on the moon. The developers have done a lot with the simple premise at its heart. Read our World of Tanks guide for help getting started in this game.

World of Tanks’ crossplay is a bit complicated. There are three versions of the game: the PC version, the console version (for PlayStation and Xbox), and the handheld version (World of Tanks: Blitz), and one account can be shared across all three versions. The PC version is not crossplay, though you can play the handheld version on PC, allowing crossplay with Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android, while the console version has crossplay for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Play for free

Genshin Impact

Breath of the Wild meets gacha. When the game first came out, gamers were quick to point out the similarities between it and the 2017 Zelda title, but while there is definitely a resemblance, Genshin Impact has done a good job of cultivating a truly unique experience that builds off of what Nintendo did, rather than just being derivative of it.

At its heart, there’s a story that you’ll easily spend 30 hours on, but there’s so much more to it than that. There are loads of Genshin Impact characters to unlock through the games gacha mechanics, and you can have hours of fun just mucking about in the world when playing cooperatively with your friends. Then there are all the different Genshin Impact weapons to collect, and the different play-styles that they prompt. With new content added all the time, it’s a game that will easily keep you hooked for the foreseeable future.

Genshin Impact supports crossplay across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.

Minecraft

It’s pretty fair to say that no game has encouraged and rewarded creativity in its players more than Minecraft has. From its humble origins as an indie game, through to the corporate behemoth it is today, it’s never lost the simple fact that it lets you build pretty much whatever you like. Take a look at our list of the best Minecraft builds for a look at some of the coolest things people have made in the game.

Things get even more interesting when you put Minecraft mods into the mix, but unfortunately, that’s one aspect of the game that isn’t actually cross-platform. Still, it’s beautiful to imagine PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile gamers coming together to build a new world together – isn’t that what the spirit of cross-platform is really all about?

Minecraft supports crossplay across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Fortnite

Fortnite put battle royale games on the map. At first, players were drawn to the idea of mixing together third-person shooting action with the ability to create your own constructions to aid you in battle, and while this still remains an appeal, nowadays, lots of people are drawn in by the sheer mayhem of a game that crosses over so many popular characters.

Where else can you see My Hero Academia’s All Might, Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy, and Halo’s Master Chief all together? There are loads of great Fortnite skins. The game is always expanding, with new ways to play (such as the mode where it’s just shooting, no building) and something we definitely recommend taking for a spin (especially since it’s free). If joining a game like this seems quite daunting to you, check out our guide on Fortnite tips and tricks.

Fortnite supports crossplay on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Destiny 2

This game provides the top-notch FPS experience that you’d expect from the masterminds behind the original Halo games. Part of its appeal is the vast range of Destiny 2 classes and subclasses which each lend themselves to different strategies on the battlefield. Check out our guide on the best Destiny 2 builds for an idea of how far you can go in customizing the perfect warrior.

If you’re not keen on online battles, you’ll be pleased to hear that Destiny 2 excels in telling a fantastic story with various PvE challenges. These can be played co-operatively, with your friends on other platforms, and if you fancy taking your team out on an exciting intergalactic adventure, then you won’t do much better than Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 supports crossplay on PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Among Us

Speaking of intergalactic adventures… well, no, you can’t really describe Among Us like that. It is set in space though. This is a game that you’ve probably already heard of, because not only is it enormously popular and widely discussed, but it has transcended the medium and exists across the internet as a meme. Congratulations, crewmates, you did it, and now there are loads of games like Among Us, trying to do their own thing with social deduction.

For the very few who haven’t heard of it (or, at least, don’t know what it’s about), this is a game where you play as characters on a spaceship, with one of you secretly being an evil alien imposter. You periodically have to nominate somebody as the imposter, based on clues they leave, and then vote on who to eject into space. Whether you’re the killer, or just trying to figure out who the killer is, there’s a lot of fun to be had here. Read our Among Us guide for tips on sussing out the culprit.

Among Us supports crossplay on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Forza Horizon 5

You don’t even need to like cars to love Forza Horizon 5. In it, you drive around the beautiful Mexican countryside as you please, with countless options available to you. Maybe you just want to explore and find all the secrets in its large open-world map. Maybe you want to get involved in some intense street racing, or maybe you want to drive up to a volcano to help gather samples for a scientist. We gave it a 9/10 in our Forza Horizon 5 review, and we think it’s something most players will get a lot out of.

It’s quite an impressive game, graphically, so you might want to read our Forza Horizon 5 system requirements guide to make sure you can run it. If you can, you’re in for a treat. You and a friend can hit the open road, racing, collecting cars, and doing as you please. It’s pure bliss.

Forza Horizon 5 supports crossplay on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Last but not least, we’d like to mention Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. This is the most recent iteration of COD’s spin on the battle royal formula. It introduces to enormous new maps, Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, which give you the chance to get involved in a little bit of urban warfare. We’ve got an overview of the Warzone 2 map for anybody who would like to learn more about it.

Free to play, and constantly updated with new features, it’s easy to see how it’s managed to capture the interest of longtime COD fans. Meanwhile, if you’ve never played a COD game before in your life, but have played Fortnite and thought that you’d like to see a more realistic spin on the formula, then this is definitely something you’re going to want to play. Also, check out our Warzone 2 guns guide for insights into the best choice of weapons while you play.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 supports crossplay on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

If you take any of these suggestions for a spin, we hope you’ll enjoy the games as much as we do. For more gaming recommendations, our guides on the best PC games and the best new PC games will serve you well.